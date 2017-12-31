FILE - In this Monday, July 4, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama, joined by Kendrick Lamar, speaks during an Independence Day celebration for members of the military and their families, at the White House, in Washington. Lamar, U2, Jay-Z, Harry Styles and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Obama’s favorite songs of 2017.
FILE - In this Monday, July 4, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama, joined by Kendrick Lamar, speaks during an Independence Day celebration for members of the military and their families, at the White House, in Washington. Lamar, U2, Jay-Z, Harry Styles and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Obama’s favorite songs of 2017. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Monday, July 4, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama, joined by Kendrick Lamar, speaks during an Independence Day celebration for members of the military and their families, at the White House, in Washington. Lamar, U2, Jay-Z, Harry Styles and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Obama’s favorite songs of 2017. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 06:05 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

Jay-Z, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Barack Obama's favorite songs of the year.

The former president shared an eclectic list of his favorite songs and books of 2017 Sunday on his Facebook page, including Jay-Z's "Family Feud" and Styles' "Sign of the Times." The 22-song list also singled out Lamar's "Humble," U2's "Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)" and Stapleton's "Millionaire.

Obama writes that he wanted to continue the tradition he stared during his presidency of sharing his reading and playlists.

His books list includes "Grant," by Ron Chernow, "Exit West," by Moshin Hamid, "Anything is Possible," by Elizabeth Strout and Amy Goldstein's "Janesville: An American Story." Obama also gave a bonus shout-out to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "Coach Wooden and Me."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

    In the art of filmmaking, it’s the smallest details that bring a world to life. Only when every detail is just right can the audience be truly immersed. Rolex is proud to recognize the art and craft of filmmaking, and to have played a part in some of cinema’s most iconic moments.

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 1:01

Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 1:32

Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 0:43

Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

View More Video