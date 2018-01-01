Leader of NYC Ballet retiring amid misconduct investigation

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2011, file photo, choreographer Peter Martins attends a New York City Ballet's gala opening night in New York. Martins, the longtime leader of the New York City Ballet, is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct. The New York Times reports Martins wrote a letter to the company's board of directors on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, announcing his retirement. Evan Agostini, File AP Photo