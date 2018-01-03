FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, writer and director James Toback attends a reception before a screening of the Paramount Pictures film, "World Trade Center," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director Toback. Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police.
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, writer and director James Toback attends a reception before a screening of the Paramount Pictures film, "World Trade Center," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director Toback. Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police. Rick Maiman, File AP Photo
Entertainment

LA prosecutors weighing charges against James Toback

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 12:55 AM

LOS ANGELES

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director James Toback.

Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police.

Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing "Bugsy," has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Many of the women said Toback had promised them stardom and their meetings would end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them or simulating sexual intercourse with them.

Toback has vehemently denied the allegations.

The cases are being reviewed by a task force District Attorney Jackie Lacey established to handle any criminal complaints arising from the Hollywood scandal.

View More Video