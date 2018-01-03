LA prosecutors weighing charges against James Toback

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, writer and director James Toback attends a reception before a screening of the Paramount Pictures film, "World Trade Center," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director Toback. Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police. Rick Maiman, File AP Photo