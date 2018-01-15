Immigrant from Mexico, 2 sisters among mudslide victims

This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 shows 25-year-old Morgan Christine Corey, who was among those reported missing from this week's deadly Montecito, Calif., mudslides. Sisters Sawyer Corey, 12, and Morgan Christine Corey, were sleeping when the mud smashed into their home. Sawyer was found dead earlier in the week. Her sister, Morgan's body was found Saturday morning, Jan. 13, 2018, in mud and debris. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office via AP)