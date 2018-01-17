Entertainment

Ex-Ataris bassist indicted, accused of telemarketing fraud

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 08:38 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The former bassist of the rock band The Ataris awaits arraignment after he and a woman were indicted on federal conspiracy and fraud charges.

Michael Sean Davenport was arrested last month at a Little Rock, Arkansas, airport on a warrant issued by a southern Illinois federal court accusing him of running a telemarketing business in Santa Barbara, California, for eight years. The indictment alleges the business advertised houses and apartments it didn't own at low prices.

The 49-year-old Davenport is accused of defrauding more than 100,000 people out of $27 million.

Davenport and Cynthia Rawlinson, his sales manager, are charged with wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Davenport's attorney, Alan Karow, said in an email Wednesday night that he will "assert a vigorous defense" and that he believes Davenport is innocent. Rawlinson has no attorney listed in court records.

