Pooh? Ted? The grizzly in ‘The Revenant’? Here are the top 7 computer-generated bears

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 60 COMMERCIAL: Viberzi - The Big Meeting Pause 60 Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 91 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 42 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 146 Absolutely Famous: The Movie 153 Ben-Hur 138 Finding Dory 152 Kubo and the Two Strings 83 Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day 103 10 Cloverfield Lane Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Hundred Acre Wood is opening up to our world. Disney’s “Christopher Robin” is directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder and a story by Perry based on characters created by A.A. Milne. The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin; Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as Keith Winslow, Robin’s boss. Walt Disney Pictures

The Hundred Acre Wood is opening up to our world. Disney’s “Christopher Robin” is directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder and a story by Perry based on characters created by A.A. Milne. The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin; Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as Keith Winslow, Robin’s boss. Walt Disney Pictures