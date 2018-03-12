Church of Scientology launches TV channel

This Aug. 25, 2016, photo shows the Scientology Cross perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles. Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday, March 11, 2018. A Twitter handle, website and app for Scientology TV appeared Sunday posting updates to hype the network's availability on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play. Richard Vogel AP Photo