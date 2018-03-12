FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing after a flight from Pyongyang. Rodman was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California. Rodman pleaded guilty Monday, March 12, 2018, in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.
FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing after a flight from Pyongyang. Rodman was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California. Rodman pleaded guilty Monday, March 12, 2018, in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing after a flight from Pyongyang. Rodman was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California. Rodman pleaded guilty Monday, March 12, 2018, in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent. Mark Schiefelbein, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Dennis Rodman gets probation after DUI arrest in California

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 07:00 PM

LOS ANGELES

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in California.

Rodman pleaded guilty Monday in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.

The Los Angeles Times says the 56-year-old was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol program and pay $390 in fines.

Rodman was arrested Jan. 13 in Newport Beach after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Police said he failed field sobriety and breath tests.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

His attorney, Paul Meyer, said the sentence reflects Rodman's commitment to treatment. Meyer said the Hall of Famer has accepted responsibility for his sobriety.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

COMMERCIAL: Viberzi - The Big Meeting

View More Video