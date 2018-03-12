Dennis Rodman gets probation after DUI arrest in California

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in California.
Rodman pleaded guilty Monday in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.
The Los Angeles Times says the 56-year-old was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol program and pay $390 in fines.
Rodman was arrested Jan. 13 in Newport Beach after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Police said he failed field sobriety and breath tests.
His attorney, Paul Meyer, said the sentence reflects Rodman's commitment to treatment. Meyer said the Hall of Famer has accepted responsibility for his sobriety.
