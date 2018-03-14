The Latest: Swedish academy pays tribute to Hawking

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 60 COMMERCIAL: Viberzi - The Big Meeting Pause 60 Rolex ad: Celebrating Cinema 91 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show 42 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television 146 Absolutely Famous: The Movie 153 Ben-Hur 138 Finding Dory 152 Kubo and the Two Strings 83 Irish musician Peadar MacMahon sings limericks for St. Patrick's Day 103 10 Cloverfield Lane Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years. AP