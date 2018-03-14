Report: Claire Foy paid less than co-star on 'The Crown'

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, actors Claire Foy, left, and Matt Smith pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of series 'The Crown, Season 2' in central London. A producer of hit royal drama "The Crown" says Claire Foy, who played the central role of Queen Elizabeth II, was paid less than her on-screen husband. Trade publication Variety on Tuesday March 13, 2018 quoted producer Suzanne Mackie as confirming Foy was paid less than Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in two seasons of the series. Photo by Grant Pollard