Alaska Blockbuster North Pole video store to close in April

Time has run out for one of the last remaining Blockbuster video stores in the U.S.
Kevin Daymude, general manager of the Blockbuster in North Pole, said the store will close in April.
The store had a loyal following but too few customers to keep the doors open, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported .
About 40 people waited outside the store Tuesday for its liquidation sale. Customers bought stacks of movies, which were marked $5 to $15.
"Do we have a great clientele? Yes, without a doubt," Daymude said. "It just declined."
Taylor Neininger said she frequents Blockbuster about once a week.
"We have Vudu and Amazon but we prefer to come here," Neininger said. "It's nice to come with family and look at movies."
Ivan Leibbrandt, a pastor, agreed. He said he prefers the movie rental experience over streaming them online.
"We'll probably just do Amazon but we don't really like it," Leibbrandt said.
The Fairbanks Blockbuster store, which will be one of four remaining in Alaska after the North Pole closure, is safe for now, Daymunde said.
Blockbuster's website lists three open locations outside of Alaska. Two are in Oregon and one is in Texas.
