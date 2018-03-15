St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 file photo, a group from OutVets marches in the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston. The council that runs the parade drew furor for banning gay veterans before relenting in 2014. Parade organizers say new leadership of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which runs the annual event, marks the beginning of a new era of inclusion. But it has refused to accommodate Veterans for Peace, and the anti-war group won’t be allowed to walk in the parade on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo