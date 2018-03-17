FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Matt Damon arrives at a movie premier in Los Angeles. A publicist for Damon is batting down reports that the actor is moving to Australia with his family because he disagrees with President Donald Trump's policies.
Entertainment

Spokeswoman: Matt Damon not moving to Australia with family

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:14 AM

LOS ANGELES

A publicist for Matt Damon is batting down reports that the actor is moving to Australia with his family.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper in Sydney had reported that Damon was buying a home in Byron Bay near actor Chris Hemsworth. The two recently appeared in "Thor: Ragnarok" together.

Damon spokeswoman Jennifer Allen said Damon has been to Australia a lot recently. But Damon has not bought a home there nor is he relocating there, she said.

The New York Post's Page Six gossip site, citing an unnamed source, said the "Good Will Hunting" and "Jason Bourne" star told friends and colleagues he wanted to leave the country because he disagrees with Trump's policies.

When asked about Damon's rumored motivation, Allen wrote in an email, "He's not moving out of the U.S." Damon has publicly supported Democrats, including Trump's rival in the presidential election, Hillary Clinton.

