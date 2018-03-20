Spring-themed cake for Prince Harry, Meghan's spring wedding

Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, east London Tuesday March 20, 2018. Ptak has been chosen to make the cake for the wedding in May of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Kensington Palace said Tuesday the royal wedding cake will be a lemon elderflower concoction incorporating "the bright flavors of spring." It'll be covered with buttercream, and adorned with fresh flowers. PA via AP Victoria Jones