Meijer Gardens exhibition features sculptor Masayuki Koorida

Masayuki Koorida poses for a portrait next to his sculpture, "Alteration" (2017), at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. The artist's exhibition, "Masayuki Koorida: Beyond Existence", will be on display at Meijer Gardens until Aug. 19. The Grand Rapids Press via AP Casey Sykes