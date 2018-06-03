Lawyer fights for Harvey Weinstein, in court and out

FILE- In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Brafman was on the winning end of that scenario in 2011 when he helped former International Monetary Fund director Dominique Strauss-Kahn beat an attempted rape charge. Seven years later, Brafman has an even bigger challenge: defending Weinstein against sex crime charges. New York Daily News via AP, Pool Jefferson Siegel