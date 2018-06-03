'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

FILE - This undated file image released by Lucasfilm shows Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story." In a box-office blip that echoed through the multiplexes, “Solo: A Star Wars Story” didn't fare well over the Memorial Day weekend, amassing an estimated $103 million in ticket sales from Thursday night to Monday, May 28, 2018. Lucasfilm via AP, File Jonathan Olley