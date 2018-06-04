Doris Burke, ESPN agree on contract extension

This Dec. 15, 2017, photo provided by ESPN Images shows Doris Burke before an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. Basketball has been part of Doris Burke's life for as long as she can remember. And it's not going away anytime soon. Burke and ESPN announced Monday, June 4, 2018, they have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, one that will see her retaining her role as a full-time NBA game analyst as well as a reporter for the conference finals and NBA Finals. Courtesy: ESPN Images via AP Allen Kee