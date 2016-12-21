Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Aries
It's the Solstice, so your goals and ambitions are highlighted and will occupy a lot of your energy during the next four weeks. The first thing to do, of course, is to decide what you want to achieve in 2017 and beyond. Have the courage to take the long view rather than just concentrate on short-term ideas, and to come up with some big and bold plans.
Lucky Number459
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
You're filled with a sense of adventure and optimism at the Solstice and this happy state of affairs will continue until late January. Suddenly, your horizons are expanding and you're eager to push back the boundaries of your life. Some great opportunities are just around the corner, so make sure you're ready for them when they arrive otherwise you'll miss out on them.
Lucky Number828
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Have you finished writing all your Christmas cards? And have you bought all your Christmas presents? It's the Solstice, the perfect day to take stock of your preparations so far, and to make sure you know what you've still go to do. It will help to plan the whole thing like a military operation, so enlist other people's assistance if necessary. Make plenty of lists.
Lucky Number933
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The emphasis at the Solstice shifts to your relationships just in time for the festivities. But this phase will last for longer than the next few days. In fact, it will continue until this time next month, giving you plenty of chance to improve the atmosphere between you and some of the people in your life. If things have been dicey recently, start putting matters to rights as soon as possible. After all, this is the season of goodwill.
Lucky Number083
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
Your thoughts are running along very practical and methodical lines today, so it's an excellent opportunity to make sure you're fully prepared for the coming festivities. Rather than rely on trying to remember what you have to do, which is always a bit dicey at this time of year, it will be far better to write everything down and keep it in a safe place. If you can spare the time you'll enjoy curling up with a thought-provoking book.
Lucky Number450
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
The accent starts to switch from your domestic life to your social life from today, and during the next few weeks you'll have a really good time enjoying yourself. If you haven't had much opportunity for parties so far this month, all that should now change as you long to get glammed up and hit the town. It will also be a wonderful time for letting more love into your life, whether it's the platonic or the passionate kind.
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
During the past few weeks you've enjoyed getting out and about but now you're starting to wish you could stay much closer to home. In fact, you may even decide that you don't want to go out at all and just stay within your own four walls. Let people come to you for a change! You're also in a very family-minded mood and will love being with your nearest and dearest during the next four weeks.
Lucky Number909
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Once again, you're keen to sort out problems and today you have even more purpose than you showed yesterday. It's the Solstice, a a great day to say it with precision and clarity, so no one is left in any doubt that you mean business. There's no need to throw your weight around either, because you're blessed with natural authority at the moment. Make the most of it!
Lucky Number183
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Make the most of your fabulous Sagittarian brainpower today, Archers. No matter what you're doing now, you'll learn a lot. If you've been thinking about enrolling in a course or class next year, you'll be even more determined to do it. You might even send off your application form because you feel so inspired!
Lucky Number928
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
It's the Solstice today, when the Sun enters your sign. And this wonderful, bouncy feeling will last for the next four weeks, which is good news. Why not look on this as your opportunity to get ready to greet 2017, especially if that means writing out your New Year resolutions or making other big preparations for the next twelve months.
Lucky Number200
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Your brain is working well at the Solstice today, particularly when it comes to thinking things through. You're being practical and methodical, which makes it easy to tackle problems efficiently and to sort them out with the least amount of fuss. If you're madly trying to get all your work done before the start of the Christmas holidays you'll find it easier to concentrate on what you're doing, which will be a relief.
Lucky Number100
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
You've been focused on your goals and objectives for the past four weeks but it's the Solstice and things start to change from today. During the coming month you'll be much more interested in being with friends and in pursuing your hopes and dreams for the future. This means it's time to become more sociable if you've spent too many hours at work recently, and also to think about what you'd like to achieve in 2017 and beyond.
Comments