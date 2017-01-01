Horoscopes for Sunday, January 1, 2017

1:24 Former St. Louis Blue Pierre Turgeon scores two goals in Winter Classic Alumni Game Pause

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

2:14 Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky talks about NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis

2:04 East St. Louis junior talks game-tying, winning shots in third-place game

1:18 O'Fallon takes fifth place at Centralia tournament