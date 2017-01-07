Horoscopes for Saturday, January 7, 2017

Aries
A sensational opportunity enters your life today, which will change not only your outlook, but your present financial situation. You are passionate, so make sure your opinions do not appear arrogant, but taking control of the situation at hand will certainly bring the results you desire.
Lucky Number324
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
You will be reflective today Taurus, remembering past ambitions and dreams, but feeling a touch irritable in your immediate environment. This is a great time to drag out that unfinished project and disappear to a quiet place to complete it, rather than to explore communications on a deeper level in your closest sphere. You do run the risk of delving too deeply into your reflective mood, so ensure your 'To Do List' is clearly visible.
Lucky Number911
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
You are such the social butterfly and adore your connections with others, cheering them up when they are down and finding a similar support network when you feel the need to share your troubles. Tension in the social support network sees another feeling you are too forceful, or you disagreeing with another's opinion. It would be best to solve your concerns on your own today. Maintain an air of mystery and let them seek your assistance, not the other way around.
Lucky Number818
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
This question will be on your lips Cancer as you survey your romantic climate. You desire only the best and only the dedicated, a true business attitude to the idea of marriage and romantic connection. Oh this does not mean you are not passionate or social, but you crave a close relationship right now and have no time for games, even if you attract a great deal of external interest.
Lucky Number874
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Your present focus is intense right now Leo. You are somewhat withdrawn from the social life you may have once enjoyed and more determined to maintain a calm structure. It is time to complete unfinished projects. The focus turns to the connection between spiritual beliefs and emotions, so this is a positive time to bring meditation to your daily routine. If you are studying or travelling, you can achieve your best.
Lucky Number467
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
It will be far too easy to be far too jealous and aggressive, as you are dominated by your own passionate thoughts and desires. This is a strong energy which will find singles swept away with desire for another or even locked into a lusty love-triangle. If your passion is not fulfilled by your lover today Virgo, do not be surprised if your eyes stray to greener pastures and you fantasize about what could be.
Lucky Number481
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Business or romantic connections will be your focus today Libra. You are somewhat sentimental about the way things were and notice the way things are not. Don't be too critical of the differences. It is not the best day for lengthy conversations on important topics, but it will be productive in the workplace if you can work alone. If you are experiencing financial concerns, your partnership faces a few moody moments as you feel you are the major contributor and wish your partner would put in more effort.
Lucky Number885
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Any old concerns regarding your partnerships will return to you with this energy and it is now time to solve them one way or the other. There is tension here with the possibility of conflict, but the end outcome will be positive. You will move beyond a situation or individual that has been holding you back.
Lucky Number338
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
A new romantic attraction or creative inspiration brings much healing energy for you today. You are extremely focused on self-improvement and moving beyond past experiences, but don't let this create hurdles in your way to personal satisfaction. Your self-opinion is the focus of this energy, as you can assess yourself with a healthy emotional distance. Discover what needs adjusting and what is absolutely divine.
Lucky Number165
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
A family member may remind you of the past, or you reflect on how things were in your family home and how different life is now. You may seem irritable with this energy as you wrestle with this imbalance. It's a great time to complete old creative projects that have remained unfinished, or reach the final completion point for a past romantic attachment. You are socially secure within your friendships which bring you great comfort and support. Stay positive and you will find completion.
Lucky Number632
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
What you are showing on the surface is completely different to how you are feeling internally Aquarius, as you keep your deeper thoughts and opinions to yourself. This will cause friction within your home environment as those closest to you will feel the closed nature of your moods. Don't become irritated if they try to invade your personal privacy.
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
You will enjoy contact with individuals living overseas and find that you are assessing your religious and spiritual beliefs quite heavily. As much as you will thrive communicating in an active social environment, you will see yourself thrust in the middle of the odd tense moment as emotions run high and hidden tensions create turmoil. A friend from the past may return to add more conflict to the mix.
Comments