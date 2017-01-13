Horoscopes for Friday, January 13, 2017

Aries
Whether your relationship lasted the distance or not after yesterday's storm, you will be laying the ground-rules for the future today. Some changes are essential at a deeper level, but now you can express them in a much calmer manner and will handle gentle criticisms quite well. Single Ariens will find this a dynamic time to seek love and for career options, so go get 'em tiger. A very positive day to express your innermost thoughts, even if only on an internal level of acceptance.
Taurus
You are experiencing an exploration of deeper beliefs and broader expansion in regards to different cultures; you'll be enticed by the foreign and unusual. You will find you crave emotional excitement desiring to mingle in different social circles. How today evolves will depend on your immediate environment. If it is loving and supportive, you will find this a fantastic day to communicate your deeper thoughts and will enjoy sensational deep and meaningful discussions. If there is possessiveness or jealous attitudes, deep discussions may cause friction.
Gemini
Your life seems somewhat dull today as you look around and notice what others have achieved and what you have not. Jealousy is a key theme with this energy with the risk of this feeling turning into judgmental comments and opinions. You are whimsical about the past and people you have known, attaching far too much romantic energy into what should be, rather than focus on the reality of your own achievements.
Cancer
A blast from your romantic past will rock you! You will either find you sigh with relief when you compare this individual with your present love, or you become critical of the one you are with fearing you have settled for second best. This does not mean that you should return to the past love so assess this carefully before making hasty decisions but it will certainly highlight areas of your romantic attachments which need to be rectified.
Leo
You run the risk of being far too judgmental, or withdrawing from emotional connections. On the surface, you are business as usual and taking care of your responsibilities with ease but deep down, a storm may be brewing. Your opinion of love and sex is highly romantic at the moment and you may be reflecting on a past love with rose colored glasses. Be realistic about loves from the past.
Virgo
It will depend on the environment you are in as this day unfolds. Two scenarios - you will find much comfort and support by those who share your thoughts and future aspirations at this time, or, you will face conflict from someone who disagrees with your outlook and beliefs. You feel lost for direction in regards to partnerships but this is the process of self-discovery to learn what your larger picture is. Ride the waves Virgo.
Libra
What's lacking? The past returns again to you today, where you will notice and compare the difference in your life. This brings a critical and somewhat judgmental outlook to the facets of your daily life that don't live up to your romantic ideal. You crave emotional excitement but will need to watch your communications as you may appear more of a victim to those who are listening.
Scorpio
Your heart is with your faith today and you will find great solace spending time connecting with your Divine purpose. You seek a romantic partner who shares the same faith as you and may even desire to travel to alternative locations to complete your spiritual impulses. Affairs and attractions may form with individuals in foreign countries, or you may simply enjoy discussing your deeper beliefs with someone in your close family. Reaching above and beyond to the core of your soul today Scorpio.
Sagittarius
The process of self-evolution is an amazing one and you are truly rising to the occasion Sagittarius. You will put an end to a tradition or behavior pattern that is working against you which will increase your self-confidence and feelings of self-worth. The only warning one must impart to you is that you promise yourself to not make hasty decisions based solely on boredom alone and that you have a realistic view of the end outcome.
Capricorn
Just when you thought it was safe to come out of the bedroom.... A past love may enter the scene and cast a question mark over a recently reached decision, or you are remembering this connection and it is casting the odd doubt or two. Singles strongly desire a romantic interlude and with this energy, it is a high probability. Get out there and mingle singles, turn the probability into an actuality! Couples will crave passion and excitement, so get cracking and create the mood and to charm that partner of yours.
Aquarius
Does the past feel as if it is engulfing you today? There is only one way to rectify this feeling of impending doom and that is by doing what you do best Aquarius, changing. Alter your normal routine. Change your hair; wear a wild outfit; do whatever it takes to bring some personal pleasure into a tormented day that just won't quit.
Pisces
There's an opportunity to form a new romantic connection for single Pisces but a word of warning, do not appear too keen, too needy or too demanding. You are feeling comfortable within yourself but you are still perceived as romantic and a touch unstable in regards to how you feel and desire your romantic connections to be. Enjoy any new romantic connection you form at this time but not place marriage expectations within the first five minutes of meeting. Play it cool Pisces.
