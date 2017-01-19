Horoscopes for Thursday, January 19, 2017

Aries
Material rewards and the tangible recognition for your efforts concern you as the Sun sweeps into well-favoured Aquarius. You are into shaking fruit from the money tree career-wise, or from work in other areas in the weeks ahead. What (or who) do you need in your life to be happy and productive? Consider your role in the lives of others; the satisfaction you derive from just being a friend, a lover, parent, child, club member, or business associate.
Lucky Number435
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Your public reputation, or what others think of you, comes to the fore. Assess the role you play in the world at large and, to a certain extent, how that role is affected by family responsibilities. Whether your primary work is raising a family, pursuing a career, or both, you make a difference. Relationships with parents, supervisors and other authority figures (not to mention your attitude toward government regulations) can suffer as you seek to promote your own goals and reputation. Get out there and make a difference!
Lucky Number773
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
As the Sun enters cool, clever Aquarius, intellectual status becomes a bigger priority.You need to impart information and opinions, either directly, or through writing and publishing. Be generous to religious, educational or political institutions with your time and talents. The desire to pursue higher education or advanced training is stimulated, as is the urge to speculate, take risks and be more daring. You'll be more outgoing and assertive when travelling abroad, or dealing with those of a different race or culture.
Lucky Number675
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
When all the quirky bits that annoy you come flooding out, you love to scurry away in that shell of yours, but when it is time for the appearance of those nippers, you are quite relentless. Your ego becomes involved with money and status (or lack of either) gained through inheritance, business partners or marriage. Payment of debts, or debt collection are other concerns. Look for a deeper understanding of psychological motivations and behavior.
Lucky Number857
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
As the Sun swings into your seventh house, the influence you exercise over other people occupies your mind. Do others see you as strong, independent and forceful? Should you be married or living with someone, you will most likely assess your role in the union from a rather egocentric viewpoint. Do you dominate your partner, or is it the other way round? Does the partnership help, or impede your personal growth? Has your monetary potential or social status been improved by the relationship?
Lucky Number092
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The weeks ahead are likely to focus on schedules and assignment of tasks and responsibilities related to your own work as well as to those who work for or with you. Your routine is filled with details, messages, and information. You should be more concerned with organization, methods, and planning in general. Stubborn pride, especially at work, should be controlled. The consciousness of your vitality may prompt a greater concern with the state of your general health, perhaps generating an enthusiasm for proper diet and physical fitness.
Lucky Number461
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
As the Sun moves into cool hand Aquarius you may have a more positive sense of your own uniqueness, a real inner contentment. In the event of troubling circumstances, you may escape some of the disappointment, anger, or dislocation you might otherwise have had to endure. If things are good, your self-confidence and vitality make them even better. A good time to enjoy the world and your place in it.
Lucky Number519
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Tensions brew on the home front, Scorpio. You desire changes, but will be inconsistent with your decisions. You will simply not tolerate being told what to do today, so those around you may find they meet the painful end of your stinger if they dare to cross your boundaries.There may also be disputes over family property. Family pride, however, is high and family bonds are strengthened. Family support and the advantage of family assets or connections increase the determination to begin new ventures of your own at this time.
Lucky Number649
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
Your mental processes are energized as the Sun swings into Aquarius today. Read more, gather all kinds of information and learn new things. You need to communicate your bright ideas, as you get busy planning projects, attending meetings, running errands and taking short trips. Buying a computer, new car, communications equipment, or upgrading your gear is on the agenda. Interaction with siblings and neighbors increase; you may find yourself assuming leadership in community affairs. Be more assertive, but avoid the delusion that your own ideas and opinions are the only ones worth listening to. Turn each situation into a positive learning experience.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
As the Sun shifts into Aquarius, you feel a definite shift in mood. There is conflict with the opposite sex, either at work or on the home front, but the positive swing is that opinions and deeper thoughts shall be aired. Your willpower and ego are more concerned now with money, material assets and the type of life style or personal status they can provide. Make an honest assessment of what things are really important to you. You may be tempted to use money or status as a wedge, but money may be lost because false pride won't let you back away from unwise financial commitments. Nevertheless, financial gain is in the stars. Responding positively to the energy will motivate you to improve your income and personal status.
Lucky Number964
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
You can achieve well today Aquarius if you keep your mind on the ball that you have set in motion. As the Sun strides into your sign, it's time to renew your inner vitality and energy. How determined are you? What is your purpose in life? Too much self-assertion makes it difficult to accept (or ask for) the advice and opinions of others. The urge to develop your personality, appearance and personal skills is combined with a greater need to be more successful and independent. A strong, healthy self-image makes you more productive as an individual, which in turn encourages you to treat others with more generosity and sensitivity. Take care of things personally. Don't change tactics. Remain confident, what happens in weeks ahead is the best for you in the long term.
Lucky Number254
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
There will be open discussion, perhaps even a minor conflict in your social sphere today, as a friend decides to voice their thoughts and opinions. Your unconscious motivations are active as the Sun enters your twelfth house. Have you an unconscious resentment of authority? Analyze why you may have developed hidden resentments. A need for hidden power and control or even to hide the power and resources you have is stimulated. Follow your intuition, get in touch with your subconscious, and pay closer attention to your dreams.
