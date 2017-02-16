Horoscopes for Thursday, February 16, 2017

1:21 Trooper details double fatal crash, rollover Pause

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

1:00 The Belleville East Concert Jazz Orchestra rehearses for their upcoming concert

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

1:29 East girls basketball sophomore comes through against West

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school