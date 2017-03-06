Horoscopes for Monday, March 6, 2017

Aries
Dreams you have early this morning may help you tap into your intuition. Write down anything you remember and share it with a close friend. Your connection with a sibling or neighbor is strong now, giving you the opportunity to share. With aggressive Mars still active in Aries, you may need to talk about the current pressures in your life.
Lucky Number586
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The combination of the Moon in your second house of finances and Venus retrograde in your house of secrets may see danger of theft; be careful with your safety and belongings now.Don't leave your property out in the open where others have a clear view. Be especially aware of your surroundings when in crowded public places, the ultimate smorgasbord for pickpockets everywhere.
Lucky Number705
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Positive energy is yours today, so take advantage of opportunities that come your way. This is not the day to sit at home and watch television; get out and explore your world. Spending time with family members is also favoured, so consider a going for a picnic lunch or a bicycle ride together. Fresh air and good company are all you really need today.
Lucky Number494
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Today is potentially very intense with the Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and the subconscious. You may feel agitated without knowing why; dreams and nightmares may hold the key to your unrest. For some, this is a good day for spiritual healing and rebirth. Realize that endings are necessary to make the way for new beginnings; allow yourself to grieve that which you have lost.
Lucky Number222
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
The Moon moves through chatty Gemini today, enlivening your house of friends and associates. Lions generally treasure their friendships and are able to mingle with all types. You may find yourself especially drawn to more intense types these days. Some may say startling and disturbing things that may anger you, but will ultimately get you thinking.
Lucky Number637
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
Spend time today recovering from yesterday's intense energies. The emotional Moon continues to illuminate your tenth house of status, but it should be easier to handle the effects. Courage and integrity are all you need to succeed at this time. Those born under the sign of Gemini or who have Gemini Rising can be very helpful to you now.
Lucky Number351
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
This is not a day to sit around and watch television; there is fun and excitement waiting for you if you'll go out and find it. Spending time with good friends or your partner will be good for your soul. In fact, you can lead the gang into some pretty wild situations if you so choose. People will be looking to you for adventure, so show them your fearless side!
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
This is a good time for prayer and meditation, no matter what your creed. Not that there is anything wrong, simply that today is a good day for reaching greater understanding through quiet contemplation. Prayer is not reserved for times of trouble; prayer can be a joyful, thankful expression of your soul. Surround yourself with fresh flowers and enjoy nature's beauty today.
Lucky Number710
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Your adoring public may await you, but your partner or best friend may not agree with today's agenda. If you're torn between your ambitions and the needs of others, welcome to Saturn's transit of your sign. Frustration in relationships is bound to be your middle name, as if it wasn't the story of your life already!
Lucky Number842
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
If you find yourself dealing with extended family members today, you may end up with indigestion. Family relationships may seem pleasant on the surface but are likely to be seething with resentment underneath. It seems the harder you try to please, the less you are appreciated. The trick is just to be yourself, whether they like it or not. You may be surprised at the results.
Lucky Number325
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Pleasure and pain may go hand in hand as the sensitive Moon in your fifth house of romance and creativity opposes stern Saturn. Some of you may take delight in more dangerous pursuits, while others will simply not know when to say enough of everyday pleasures. The Pleasure Principle was intended to measure at what point does enjoyment become discomfort; only you can say.
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Disturbing dreams and intense emotions could dominate the day; try to look at this discomfort as a healing process. As you grow spiritually, you may need to face those who have helped produce much of your inner torment. The only way out is forgiveness... you don't have to trust or even like someone who has hurt you in the past, but forgiveness is the key to setting yourself free.
Comments