Horoscopes

March 6, 2017 4:41 AM

Horoscopes for Monday, March 6, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Dreams you have early this morning may help you tap into your intuition. Write down anything you remember and share it with a close friend. Your connection with a sibling or neighbor is strong now, giving you the opportunity to share. With aggressive Mars still active in Aries, you may need to talk about the current pressures in your life.

Lucky Number

586

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The combination of the Moon in your second house of finances and Venus retrograde in your house of secrets may see danger of theft; be careful with your safety and belongings now.Don't leave your property out in the open where others have a clear view. Be especially aware of your surroundings when in crowded public places, the ultimate smorgasbord for pickpockets everywhere.

Lucky Number

705

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Positive energy is yours today, so take advantage of opportunities that come your way. This is not the day to sit at home and watch television; get out and explore your world. Spending time with family members is also favoured, so consider a going for a picnic lunch or a bicycle ride together. Fresh air and good company are all you really need today.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Today is potentially very intense with the Moon in your twelfth house of secrets and the subconscious. You may feel agitated without knowing why; dreams and nightmares may hold the key to your unrest. For some, this is a good day for spiritual healing and rebirth. Realize that endings are necessary to make the way for new beginnings; allow yourself to grieve that which you have lost.

Lucky Number

222

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
 

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon moves through chatty Gemini today, enlivening your house of friends and associates. Lions generally treasure their friendships and are able to mingle with all types. You may find yourself especially drawn to more intense types these days. Some may say startling and disturbing things that may anger you, but will ultimately get you thinking.

Lucky Number

637

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
 

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Spend time today recovering from yesterday's intense energies. The emotional Moon continues to illuminate your tenth house of status, but it should be easier to handle the effects. Courage and integrity are all you need to succeed at this time. Those born under the sign of Gemini or who have Gemini Rising can be very helpful to you now.

Lucky Number

351

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo
 

Libra

September 23-October 22

This is not a day to sit around and watch television; there is fun and excitement waiting for you if you'll go out and find it. Spending time with good friends or your partner will be good for your soul. In fact, you can lead the gang into some pretty wild situations if you so choose. People will be looking to you for adventure, so show them your fearless side!

Lucky Number

515

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

This is a good time for prayer and meditation, no matter what your creed. Not that there is anything wrong, simply that today is a good day for reaching greater understanding through quiet contemplation. Prayer is not reserved for times of trouble; prayer can be a joyful, thankful expression of your soul. Surround yourself with fresh flowers and enjoy nature's beauty today.

Lucky Number

710

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
 

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your adoring public may await you, but your partner or best friend may not agree with today's agenda. If you're torn between your ambitions and the needs of others, welcome to Saturn's transit of your sign. Frustration in relationships is bound to be your middle name, as if it wasn't the story of your life already!

Lucky Number

842

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces
 

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you find yourself dealing with extended family members today, you may end up with indigestion. Family relationships may seem pleasant on the surface but are likely to be seething with resentment underneath. It seems the harder you try to please, the less you are appreciated. The trick is just to be yourself, whether they like it or not. You may be surprised at the results.

Lucky Number

325

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra
 

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Pleasure and pain may go hand in hand as the sensitive Moon in your fifth house of romance and creativity opposes stern Saturn. Some of you may take delight in more dangerous pursuits, while others will simply not know when to say enough of everyday pleasures. The Pleasure Principle was intended to measure at what point does enjoyment become discomfort; only you can say.

Lucky Number

132

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius
 

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Disturbing dreams and intense emotions could dominate the day; try to look at this discomfort as a healing process. As you grow spiritually, you may need to face those who have helped produce much of your inner torment. The only way out is forgiveness... you don't have to trust or even like someone who has hurt you in the past, but forgiveness is the key to setting yourself free.

Lucky Number

338

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

