Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Aries
With the hearth-loving Moon moving through your fourth house of home and family today, you may not feel like leaving the house. No matter how frustrating the people you live with can be, there really is no other place a Ram can create such complete harmony. If you can manage a few hours alone at home, light a few candles and dance to your own tune.
Lucky Number750
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The day begins on a busy note with the Moon in your third house of communication. You may find yourself on the phone quite often, taking care of myriad responsibilities and obligations. Your mate, best friend, or partner can be very helpful in joint ventures, so include him or her in your dealings. This is a great time for getting things done together.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
This a good day to be mindful of money matters as the changing Moon lights up your second house of personal finances. The generous Gem doesn't always check the bottom line when making purchases; after all, wise Mercury always seems to make sure there is money when you need it. Take a look at your accounts to make sure everything is as it should be.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
If you have allowed your body and soul to rejuvenate, you should be glowing with health and energy today. If you pushed yourself when you should have been taking it easy, you may be a basket case by now. Hopefully, you are feeling well as the Moon travels through Cancer, making you especially attractive to others today. There is much you have to offer to the world, who needs more of your simple grace and tasteful elegance.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
The Moon will enter your house of unconsciousness today, potentially affecting your dreams. Lions are often blessed with a sixth sense, and dreams of a psychic nature are not uncommon. If you have not mastered the art of lucid dreaming, consider picking up a book on the subject. When you can turn the tables in a nightmare simply by realizing it is only a dream, even bad dreams become something to look forward to.
Lucky Number547
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
The changing Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving today a more lighthearted energy. This is a good time to catch up on all the gossip and news that your peers have to share. You may also find that networking can benefit you a great deal. Go ahead and call in favors if you need something done. It may be time to collect a few back scratches.
Lucky Number355
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
The changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation today, making you a bit more mindful about your status. It may be hard to tone down your approach but you may need to put a damper on your natural enthusiasm: it's not that there is anything wrong with your joie de vivre, it's just that society often rewards the more controlled types.
Lucky Number779
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
New ideas will excite you as the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel, education and adventure today. A new discipline you have been thinking of starting, or one that you have already begun, should bring you a great deal of pleasure.
Lucky Number449
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
A disagreement with a friend about a money matter or business issue may ruin the day. If other people are being greedy or stingy, simply ignore them. Those of you in an intimate relationships may find that tension leads to passion later on today. if you find yourself fighting about little things, stop and make up. Life is too short to be petty with each other.
Lucky Number171
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
The changing Moon is in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, turning your attention to your partner. It may be time to check in with your best friend, mate or business associate. He or she may have been holding emotions in lately, creating a potential relationship hazard. Make time to sit around and talk about everything under the Sun, for good measure.
Lucky Number897
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
The unhurried Moon and Jupiter clash tonight, causing some frustration in your life. Dealing with people and companies at a distance may give you a headache; it seems business and commerce are suffering due to overconfidence and arrogance. The same holds true for educational pursuits; you may have to deal with endless amounts of red tape and bad tempers.
Lucky Number625
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
Hurrah! The Moon takes a tour of your fifth house today, emphasizing romance and pleasure. Put down your work if you can and get outside and play; your creative juices will be stirred by joyful activity. No serious work allowed for the next two days - there'll be plenty of time to attend to obligations and duties later.
