Horoscopes for Saturday, March 11, 2017

Aries
If you weren't previously aware of your ability to help others, your healing touch will become very apparent today. The intuitive Moon is giving you special insight into your own health needs and the needs of others. Plan to spend time doing whatever lifts your spirit this evening.
Lucky Number570
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
With the romantic Moon, unpredictable Uranus and fantasy-driven Neptune blending, this may be the most exciting day of the month. Expect fireworks, as emotion and passions are unleashed. Some situations are likely to get a bit out of hand, so avoid drinking too much alcohol. Stay calm and centered to harness the cosmic energy!
Lucky Number953
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
The blending of unpredictable Uranus and the emotional Moon in your fourth house of family makes this day topsy-turvy. Surprises in your life are likely to be positive ones, but they may catch you off guard just the same. This is a good time to spend at home with your loved ones, counting your blessings and appreciating life in general.
Lucky Number443
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
The Moon in your third house of communication blends with transiting Neptune and Uranus, helping you to express yourself more eloquently and uniquely. It may be hard to express what you feel clearly; writing poetry may help you to express the subtle emotions you long to express. Reading a book of pure escapist fiction is also good medicine today... hey, no one has to know what it is you are reading!
Lucky Number575
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Some of you may be unduly worried today; it's just the emotional Moon meeting up with imaginative Neptune and nervous Uranus. You could imagine all kinds of terrible fates that could befall you, but none of them are likely to happen. Your best defense against your fear and anxiety is to think positive, happy thoughts... you'll swear you can fly!
Lucky Number239
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Virgo
As the Moon in your sign combines with Uranus today, you may be able to tolerate very little restriction. It may be My way or the highway, but remember that you may not feel as strongly about certain things come tomorrow. Janis Joplin put it best in "Me and Bobby McGhee"... Freedom's just another name for nothing left to lose. Don't alienate anyone today, no matter how powerful you feel.
Lucky Number672
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Insights into your life may be strong today. As understanding as you can be towards others, it can be very difficult for you to fathom your own depths. It is important to love yourself and forgive yourself just as you do for others. Torturing yourself for past mistakes and misdeeds will do no one good. If you must atone for your sins, serve those who are in need.
Lucky Number199
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
The combination of the responsive Moon and unpredictable Uranus make this a topsy-turvy day. Anything can happen, especially where your friends are involved. If you go out tonight, you may end up spending more money than you would like, as you may need to rescue your pals from a sticky situation. You are the best choice for designated driver tonight, so stay sober.
Lucky Number404
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Emotional outbursts are likely today. People in authority are bound to be unpredictable, so keep a low profile. A boss who is offering encouragement one moment could be letting the guillotine fly the next. You may have to fight for ideas you believe in, but this will be your challenge for some time to come as the cosmos prepares for battle.
Lucky Number777
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
The emotional Moon, deceptive Neptune and unpredictable Uranus affect your ninth house of travel, education and adventure today. Some Goats will fall in love at first sight with a stranger, while others may find the teachers in their lives are more luminous than ever. If you begin a vacation today, it may turn out to be the ride of your life! Whatever happens, it certainly won't be boring.
Lucky Number476
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
An intense experience awaits you as the emotional Moon, deceptive Neptune and unpredictable Uranus boost your house of sex, money and power today. The Powers That Be are smiling down on you, so be open to what the universe sends you. Intimate relationships can be extremely passionate if you don't mind a bit of experimentation. Now, where did you put that pirate costume?
Lucky Number859
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The emotional Moon greets unpredictable Uranus from your seventh house of partnership, making today one filled with candlelight and surprises. With any luck, the surprises are the sort you enjoy rather than the nasty little unexpected moments that can blow an intimate vibe. Be open to spontaneity, honesty and unconventionality in your relationships.
