Horoscopes for Sunday, October 29, 2017

Aries
Edgy romance is in the stars, as the Moon dances with Venus and awakens passionate Mars. Express your love and affection and find it returned to you several times over; you can multiply your joy today by spreading it around. Watch out for too much of a good thing, however. There are bound to be killjoys who will resent your blithe spirit; don't waste your happiness on those who are enjoying a foul mood.
Lucky Number340
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Emotions threaten to get out of hand today as the sensitive Moon clashes with Mercury and Mars. Take a few deep breaths - if you stay calm and remain patient, you will be able to handle the temper tantrums and tears coming your way. In fact, you can be a hero if you just hold your tongue and keep your temper. Sometimes, all people need is someone to complain to!
Lucky Number769
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
The Moon continues through your ninth house of travel and adventure, reminding you of plans for the future. Yes, you should scuba dive in a lagoon in Tahiti, and don't forget to skydive in Italy next summer. Dream your grandest, craziest dreams and you might find them coming true. With the Moon and Venus on your side, anything can happen.
Lucky Number223
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
It may not be a good idea to mix friends and fortune as the Moon clashes with Mercury and Mars. You can enjoy your friends and you can be successful in business; the key is not to mix the two if possible. Romantic relationships may be under pressure today, so be on guard against needless power struggles.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
You may have to put up with sudden mood swings from your best friend or partner today; he or she could blow hot one minute and cold the next, so be prepared for an about face. No problem... you've learned how to put on a calm, straight face as over the years, so use that straight face when your partner is driving you crazy today.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Moon clashes with Mercury and Mars, making you more sensitive to your environment. Tender loving care for yourself or someone close to you is the order of the day; you'll be more intuitive about your health and the health of others. Those of you in the healing professions can work miracles, but remember to guard your own health first.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Today should be lovely for most Librans as the Moon moves through your fifth house of romance and pleasure. Those with kids will enjoy spending time with them, so make sure you arrange your schedule to include young ones. You can be especially creative and inventive at work, so let your imagination take you places.
Lucky Number453
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
You may wish you had stayed in bed today when the Moon clashes with Mercury and Mars, making this a frustrating day. You can save the day with practical thinking, so don't allow others to confuse you. Keep a level head as you navigate murky waters, taking everything one step at a time. An erratic supervisor, teacher or other authority figure may give you grief. Remember that two wrongs don't make a right!
Lucky Number181
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
The Moon clashes with Mercury and Mars, making for breakdowns in communication today. Some of these may concerning unpleasant events in your health or at work, so try to remain centered and alert. If you find yourself putting your foot in your mouth by blurting out the wrong thing to the wrong person, don't say you were not warned. Pay attention to the road when you are driving to avoid accidents on this edgy day.
Lucky Number367
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
You may suddenly know the answer to a question that has been nagging at you lately, as the intuitive Moon and electric Uranus give rise to insight. The urge to give away all your possessions and live as a monk may cross your mind, but if you have been denying yourself pleasure for too long you may have the desire to swim in a sea of gratification.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
Today should be just beautiful as the Moon cruises through your first house of personality. A little escapism won't be out of place, so go ahead and enjoy a dreamy afternoon. It's clear sailing for most Aquarians, so why not relish the relative lack of pressure? Romance can be aided by this transit... plan a romantic picnic for two.
Lucky Number562
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Disturbing dreams and intense emotions could dominate the day, but try to look at this discomfort as a healing process. As we near the holiday season, you may need to face those who have helped produce much of your inner torment. The only way out is forgiveness... you don't have to trust or even like someone who has hurt you in the past, but forgiveness is the key to setting yourself free.
