Horoscopes for Monday, December 25, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Now that things have settled down a bit, you can take a look around and see what you've been missing. Whether you're having friends and family over or going out, shut out all distractions and concentrate on having a great time. Everyone will see how much fun you're having today, and most of them wish they were having half as good a time!

Lucky Number

889

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Try not to get so caught up in the moment that you lose sight of the main issue. When the Moon is in Pisces it's easy to get excited and involved in something that isn't your business, particularly where your neighbors are concerned, and the ramifications could be serious. It's advisable to watch what you say as well as your behavior, because everyone else will be watching as well. Otherwise, it should be a lovely, joyful time.

Lucky Number

573

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The moon is in the charming sign of Pisces today, up there in your mid-heaven but don't let it put a dampener on festivities. Don't become too involved in family issues that could make you feel blue or disillusioned. Go out of your way to make the day fun, and infect others with your sparkling personality! Don't be snowed under by serious stuff.

Lucky Number

208

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Cancerians generally understand things better than the other signs and are very compassionate. Change is waiting to enter and redecorate your life. Cancerians live for their home and family, and today is always very special to most. Open the door and let love and people flow into your home.

Lucky Number

280

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you aren't willing to be flexible, at least take some extra time when making decisions today. As the Moon sails through Taurus, your stubborn nature could complicate things. On this of all days, when your den may be overflowing with friends, family and festivity, sparks could turn into conflagrations! You can't be a fighter and a lover today. Don't let the strain give you an excuse to pig out!

Lucky Number

748

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Hesitation is for those with time on their hands, not for people like you who have so many places to go and people to see. A Pisces Moon brings a different perspective to everyone's eyes. Keeping this in mind, try to remember that your map of the world may be quite different from someone else's. This can be the most beautiful day of the year, but also the most stressful. When the extended family gets together it can be a pressure cooker, especially if you try to impose your opinions on them.

Lucky Number

416

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Hopefully you feel comfortable being in the middle of all the action, because that's where you'll be. Whether you're having friends and family over or going out, shut out all distractions and concentrate on having a great time. The stars indicate that you'll attract more attention than usual and you should revel in this special day. Others will have to understand that your own needs have to come first right now.

Lucky Number

395

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Many of your strengths and virtues are on parade, and the people you're closest to couldn't be more proud of your accomplishments lately. After all this fanfare, you have no choice but to verify your sterling reputation. Moderate behavior lets you see and hear a great deal which is very useful if you're planning on being part of a large gathering today. The more humble you are, the more charming you'll appear to be. Have a great day.

Lucky Number

159

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

With the Moon in sensual Pisces, a secret tends to grow a lot more useful the longer you keep it. The desire to share it may be overwhelming, but you'll hold out. Success is all in the timing on this festive day. This is one of the few days of the year that you won't need time to yourself and you'll be so busy and involved that you won't mind a bit.

Lucky Number

149

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

As lovely Venus enters your sign you have the opportunity to achieve a lot without putting in very much effort at all. Don't let anyone else steal your thunder. The stars have aligned to make sure that you are the one standing in the spotlight again and you should have a lovely, family oriented day. If you are a perfectionist like most Capricornians, you'll have reason to be more than satisfied.

Lucky Number

147

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The fun-loving Pisces Moon makes this a wonderful Christmas day for Aquarians. You'll find companionship and partnership, but keep your eyes wide open. Great art can emerge from happiness and misery, and family gatherings provide a wonderful canvas. Don't lose sight of the objective though: this is supposed to be a wonderful, laid back day and yes, you thoroughly deserve it!

Lucky Number

366

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

All those hours you've been putting in are about to pay off, and it should be a wonderful day for you. Fishes love nothing better than swimming in a shoal and today is tailor-made for you. Everyone will appreciate your efforts and the rewards are immediate. You are sensitive, loyal and loving, so gather your friends and loved ones around you and just enjoy!

Lucky Number

265

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

