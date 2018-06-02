Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, June 2, 2018

AccuWeather

June 02, 2018 04:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You, or those close to you, may suffer from emotional mood swings as the sensitive Moon challenges many of you today. You may have to put on a happy, secure facade for the world even if you feel confused, hurt, or uncertain. A difference of opinion between you and an authority figure may be troubling.

Lucky Number

334

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Friction may arise between you and in-laws or those at a distance while the sensitive Moon moves through your ninth house. You may need to bite your tongue if you want to keep the peace... not always the easiest thing for the forthright Bull to do. Focus on your positive ideas for the future rather than the petty arguments of others.

Lucky Number

597

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Adjustments and compromises must be made as the Sun and Moon are inconjunct; you will have to give up something for something else you love more. This is a good day to give up a bad habit... after all, if you love smoking, you should love yourself more and quit. You may also find yourself having to compromise in a close, intimate relationship. In the end, it's all good!

Lucky Number

570

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your feelings may be hurt over personal differences as the sensitive Moon must compromise with the Sun in your twelfth house of subconscious matters. This could be a particularly difficult day for you as it is almost impossible not to take things personally. Take a deep breath and make time for yourself. You can remain centered and balanced simply by taking a walk in the neighborhood.

Lucky Number

546

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may be forced to bite your tongue about a situation at work, and a secret you are keeping could be hurting your health. Don't allow the pressures of daily life ruin what could be a very productive day; shut out the negativity of others. Find someone you can trust to share your worries with, even if it is just a prayer and meditation session between you and the Universe.

Lucky Number

704

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The weekend begins on a high note as the Moon moves through your fifth house of pleasure; there is much for you to enjoy today. There may be a lot of tension in your life as planetary forces clash in your angular houses; this makes it even more important for you to relax and let your hair down. Put your work aside for the next twenty four hours.

Lucky Number

649

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

Expect to have differences of opinion with people, especially the authority figures in your life. If you are having dinner with your parents today, you may find old arguments ruining your appetite. If you get pulled over for a traffic violation, be as polite and apologetic as possible. This is not the day to start a fight.

Lucky Number

390

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It will be easier to come to an agreement with your mate, partner, siblings or neighbors as the Moon sails through your third house of communication today. Use this opportunity to clear the air and build bridges with important people in your life. Business endeavors and legal proceedings go well now.

Lucky Number

440

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is a good day to improve your financial strategy, so sit down and rework your budget. If you have credit card debt, focus on paying it off ASAP. Something you bought on sale is no longer on sale if you end up paying interest for months! With a little bit of discipline you can build your own mini-empire, so get to work.

Lucky Number

465

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The emotional Moon highlights differences between you and your mate, best friend or partner. Try not to let small arguments blossom into fearsome battles. Listen to what others have to say without judgement. You can give your opinion later, after you have had a chance to think things through.

Lucky Number

428

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Stress and tension may be affecting you adversely so make an effort to avoid unpleasant situations today. Your health is especially vulnerable to your emotional state now, so surround yourself with positive influences. Bring fresh flowers into your home and use soothing scents such as lavender and chamomile to help you relax.

Lucky Number

757

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

This can be a pleasant day as the Moon encourages friendships; why not take an old friend and a new friend out to lunch? Networking will help increase your chances for success, but be sure to look for the responsible, serious type. Your creative energy usually benefits from those who are more practical, so seek those who will appreciate your talents.

Lucky Number

528

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

  Comments  