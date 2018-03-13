List of DVD release dates for March 13 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
MARCH
13: Justice League
13: Ferdinand
13: The Shape of Water
13: I, Tonya
13: The Disaster Artist
13: Call Me by Your Name
13: Children Of The Corn: Runaway
13: Fear The Walking Dead – Season 3
13: Into The Badlands – Season 2
13: Kendra on Top: Season 6
13: Kickboxer Retaliation
13: Knightfall – Season 1
13: Lego DC Super Heroes: The Flash
13: Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Season 2
13: Major Crimes: The Complete Sixth Season
13: The Good Fight: Season One
13: The Handmaid's Tale: Season 1
20: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
20: Pitch Perfect 3
20: Downsizing
20: Archer: Season 8
20: Small Town Crime
20: The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
27: Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
27: Last Men in Aleppo
27: Acts Of Violence
27: Legion Season 1
27: Mr. Robot: Season 3
27: The Americans Season 5
27: The Last Movie Star
