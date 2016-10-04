Dan Zanes rocks the house, family style

Throughout the 1980s, Dan Zanes blasted his way through endless club dates as a member of the rootsy rock band the Del Fuegos. Though the band broke up after a 10-year run, Zanes never lost his muse. A couple of decades on, he has cultivated a whole new audience as a leading light in the family music genre.
"It's amazing to have this second career after all that nuttiness," Zanes says with a laugh, calling from his home in Brooklyn. "It's a rare thing to get another chapter in my music story."
This new chapter includes a string of well received family-friendly releases and a 2007 Grammy win for best musical album for children. He's appeared on myriad children's TV shows including "Sesame Street." Leading Dan Zanes and Friends, he's toured the U.S. and abroad performing his homespun songs.
Long on smarts and short on saccharine, his material is catchy, fun and soulfully rendered. His recordings include the gentle acoustic folk song "Smile Smile Smile," the rocking call-and-response number "All Around the Kitchen" and the slinky danceable blues song "House Party Time."
Zanes came onto the music scene in 1980 in the Del Fuegos, a band that included his brother Warren. The scruffy Boston-based outfit recorded for the hip West Coast punk label Slash Records and the major label RCA. The Del Fuegos released a handful of albums that were not big-sellers but garnered a great deal of critical praise.
Along the way, the band starred in a nationally televised Miller beer commercial that featured the musicians performing on stage and visiting their favorite Beantown haunts. The commercial also captured a snippet of Zanes opining in an interview that "Rock 'n' roll is folk music, pretty much, but, you know, that's 'cause it's for folks."
It was an observation that presaged his own future. After the Del Fuegos called it quits in 1990, Zanes continued to explore the folk genre in its many guises.
"I was trying to figure out my next move," he recalls. "The only thing that made any sense to me was social music. I was thinking about the early days of the Del Fuegos, when I was going to bluegrass festivals, hanging out in the Jamaican music community and experiencing gospel music in churches. It was music where everyone was a part of it. I hadn't had that in a while."
The birth of his daughter Anna in 1994 served as an artistic catalyst. Zanes was drawn back to his own childhood love of folk music and the iconic figures of the genre he fell in love with as a youth.
"When my daughter was born I was thinking about Lead Belly and how as a kid I was so turned on by his music," Zanes says, referencing the American folk and blues legend. "I wanted to make an updated, 21st century version of the music that I listened to - Lead Belly, Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie. That's really what I've been doing ever since. I've been taking the spirit of Lead Belly's music and refashioning it."
As a new parent, Zanes began jamming with other musician fathers in his Brooklyn neighborhood. It was a way to keep his hand in music as well as being an organic social activity.
"I wanted to have a musical life and I wanted my daughter to be a part of that," he says. "I looked around and saw a lot of plastic consumer culture, a lot of electronic media. I had a vision of what life used to be like when people were friends and neighbors in communities where anyone could sing and play and music was a social glue. I wanted to follow that. I started finding more and more people who had young kids who wanted to play music. It was an old-fashioned idea that was a pushback against electronic media. It made parenting so much fun."
Zanes saw the experience as something that involved entire families. He encouraged non-musician parents to take part in the proceedings as well.
"I started realizing that a lot of parents didn't recognize that they had musical ability," he recalls. "But we all do. It's part of the human experience. Part of my job is to encourage other people to make their own music. The artist who did such a master job of that was Pete Seeger. He encouraged people to participate. I feel that our concerts and CDs are a steppingstone for people to make their own music."
Over time, Zanes added diverse members to his group including esteemed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Sonia de los Santos. As a multicultural outfit, the band broadened its appeal and impact.
"When it became a multiracial band of men and women, there was a much different level of identification that was happening with the audience," he says. "Kids can look up and see themselves regardless of where they are from. That's a really big deal."
Zanes' earlier life in the rock world had put him in touch with a long list of famous players. He drew on those relationships for his studio recordings. Since his first all-ages album "Rocket Ship Beach" in 2000, Zanes has released a number of critically acclaimed albums that have featured high profile cameos from the likes of Sheryl Crow, Rosanne Cash and the late Lou Reed.
His latest project celebrates the music of his longtime idol Lead Belly. The album is set for a 2017 release on the venerable Smithsonian Folkways label.
"It's the music that Lead Belly sang for children," Zanes explains about his forthcoming album. "Lead Belly had a strong emotional connection to young audiences. It's not a big part of the narrative that we hear about him. His family is happy that I'm doing it. He was a broad musician, and one of the things he really cared about was playing for kids."
Zanes believes folk music is a term expansive enough to encompass beatboxing and rapping. "Even though it's still homespun, folk music is an exciting modern day sound," he says. "There's nothing dusty about it."
As for his own concerts, they remain places where parents and children alike are encouraged to join in.
"It's an interactive experience - more of a party than a concert," he says. "Everyone is welcome to be a part of it."
