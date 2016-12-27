Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper's brother, looks to uphold his own truth with music

CHICAGO - In the past 12 months, rapper Taylor Bennett has dropped an official debut, "Broad Shoulders," sold out shows all over the city, worked with local youth homelessness organization La Casa Norte and grown his record label, Tay Bennett Entertainment.
He has also watched his older brother, Chance the Rapper, become a superstar. Chance's success wasn't surprising - everyone expected he would get famous sooner or later - but it has proved to be both gratifying and weird.
"I have to work harder," Bennett says in a recent phone interview. "It's a double-edged sword. A lot of people find out about me because of who my brother is, but that's even more of a reason for me to uphold my own truth. ... If they like the product, they like the product. And if they don't, they don't."
Bennett grew up in West Chatham, where his father, Ken Williams-Bennett, worked as then-Sen. Barack Obama's state director, and his mother, Lisa, worked for the Illinois attorney general. He loved melodic indie acts like Death Cab for Cutie and the Smiths, and dexterous rappers like Kanye West and Twista. Rap won out early.
"I've been interested in being a rapper since I was 9, but I started putting music up on SoundCloud and YouTube around the age of 14," he says. At 17 he sold out his first show, at Reggie's Rock Club. "I saw the fans come out, and I thought, this is what I want to do. When you actually see the fans in person and see them singing the lyrics, it creates a whole different experience."
Bennett, who turns 21 next month, was granting interviews about his early mixtapes when he was still a senior at Urban Prep. By this point, Chance, who is three years older, was already blog famous; these things are probably related. Taylor, who has lived every day of his professional life as Chano's younger brother, can never really know how much of the attention paid to the stellar "Broad Shoulders" would have happened without his family connection, which both brothers seem to downplay.
Chance appears on the album but has otherwise maintained a supportive distance; Taylor, who rarely brings up his brother in conversation but will politely answer any question he's asked, has mastered the art of the diplomatic, the-only-real-competition-is-yourself nonresponse.
"We definitely share a chemistry of music, and we both push each other to be better artists, for sure," Bennett says when asked if he thinks there's a genetic component to the brothers' rapping skills. "I don't know if it's in the DNA. It might be. I just like to think of it as a God-given gift. Sometimes I ask myself, why does this sound so good?"
The Bennetts' father worked for the Obama administration (and, until recently, was Mayor Rahm Emanuel's deputy chief of staff), and the Obama and Bennett families have remained friendly.
"They're great people, a great family," Bennett says. "I was just in Washington, D.C., last week for the Christmas tree lighting. We got to see Barack and Sasha, Michelle was there."
This summer, Bennett and Malia Obama were filmed hanging out at Lollapalooza together, as Obama smoked what looked like a joint. The video went viral.
"I was smoking a cigarette," Bennett says. "People are always taking pictures, especially of the presidential family. People are always looking for something to talk about. They're very close, they're family. Malia is brilliant, she's very smart. I couldn't be more proud of the things she's doing. I'm very proud of where she is right now. I hope they're very proud of where we are."
That Bennett is on probation for a 2014 battery charge somehow made everything more awkward, but contrary to rumor, the Malia Incident did not prompt a visit from the Secret Service.
"I didn't get anybody yelling," says Bennett, sounding amused. "We're young people, we make mistakes, but we have to live and we have to learn from our experiences. That's what it's all about, it's growing up."
Bennett recently released a new song, "New York Nights," a likely precursor to a 2017 album he's still working on. He hasn't yet made the album that will define him, that will, at least in theory, ensure that future Google search results for "Taylor Bennett" aren't mostly articles about Malia Obama, or Chance.
"Seeing what Chance is doing, that shows me the sky is the limit," Bennett says. "You can reach for anything. No matter what anybody tells you, you can be the best if you believe it yourself."
Comments