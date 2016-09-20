Collinsville school officials say student injured in ‘tragic accident’

Collinsville school officials said Tuesday a male student was injured at Collinsville High School on Monday in a “tragic accident.”
Collinsville Superintendent Robert Green said in a press release than a male student was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment after the incident, which happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Green said a fall on the stairs led to the student being “severely injured.”
“The information we have at this points indicates this was a tragic accident,” Green said in a news release.
The school district has not released the student’s name. The boy’s medical condition has not been released.
Green said the Collinsville Police Department is investigating the incident. Attempts to reach Collinsville police investigators were unsuccessful on Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to the severity of the injury involved, it is not unusual for the police to be conducting an investigation,” Green said. “Regarding rumors that are circulating, at this time, we do not have information to substantiate them. However, we continue to follow up on any potential leads and forward them to police.”
Green said the school district is making social workers and guidance counselors available to high school students and staff.
“It is difficult when a member of our school family is injured,” Green said. “We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate accident.”
