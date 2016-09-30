East St. Louis stops Edwardsville's winning streak

East St. Louis' Reyondus Estes breaks free from two Edwardsville defenders.
East St. Louis' Jeff Thomas intercepts the ball.
East St. Louis' Jarrell Anderson scores in the 2nd quarter against Edwardsville.
East St. Louis's Markevion Darough intercepts a pass intended for Edwardsville's James Fulton.
East St. Louis's Reyondus Estes scores against Edwardsville in the 2nd quarter.
Edwardsville's Rodeny Smith intercepts a pass intended for East St. Louis' Jarrell Anderson.
East St. Louis' Charlando Robinson carries the ball in the third quarter against Edwardsville.
Edwardsville's Dayleon Harris makes a big run in the first quarter against East St. Louis.
East St. Louis' Perez Hall Jr. is tackled by several Edwardsville defenders.
East St. Louis' Jarrell Anderson carries the ball against Edwardsville.
Edwardsville's Dionte Rodgers works his way into the endzone against East St. Louis' Tahler Cook.
Edwardsville's Samuel Tilden puts on the pressure causing a turner over on the pass by East St. Louis quarterback Reyondus Estes.
Edwardsville's Dayleon Harris leaps to grab a pass against East St. Louis.
East St. Louis' Perez Hall Jr. carries the ball against Edwardsville.
Edwardsville's Samuel Tilden, A.J. Epenesa, and Nathan Kolesa secure a turnover on a blocked pass by East St. Louis quarterback Reyondus Estes.
A member of the Edwardsville marching band flags performs during halftime.
Edwardsville's Jason Queen brings down East St. Louis' Reyondus Estes near the endzone in the 2nd quarter.
Edwardsville's Reginald Wilson beats East St. Louis' James Knight to a fumbled ball.
Edwardsville's Brenden Dickmann finds a little room to run against East St. Louis.
East St. Louis' Jarrell Anderson is brought down by Edwardsville's Samuel Tilden and A.J. Epenesa.
