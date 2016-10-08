More Videos

0:52 Thomas Hildebrand of Alton talks about the presidential debate

1:56 Washington University grad student Haley Dolosic talks about working on the debate

1:02 Setting up for the presidential debate at Washington University

0:36 Washington University debate hall set up

2:12 Alzheimer's walk is way of remembering those who can't remember us

1:39 It's time for the 33rd Annual Belleville Chili Cook Off

1:34 Soul food is on the menu at Sherry J's Homestyle Cooking

1:22 French student is "The Elephant Man" at Lindenwood University

3:17 Getting lost in Godfrey's corn maze

1:17 Adopt Manhattan, a cat that's in a Belleville state of mind

2:23 You might have seen these furry faces in downtown Belleville