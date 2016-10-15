Swansea Mayor Ken Mueller at new village hall

A teenage patient of Dr. Randall Markarian, who has offices in Swansea and O'Fallon, explains how visits to get her braces adjusted aren't so bad because the office keeps it fun. Visits include sightings of a "woodchuck thing," which is a groundhog.
James (Jimmy) Loomis, president of Washington University's College Democrats, describes how his group and the school's College Republicans have expressed their joint commitment to an "open, civil and respectful" dialogue on campus this election season.
Steve Givens, an associate Chancellor at Washington University in St Louis discusses the work going on to set up the campus field house into a presidential debate hall. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are scheduled to have their second debate on Sunday.