6 people shot, 1 fatally, during party at Rockford hotel

0:57 Paul Schimpf, candidate for the 58th Senate District Pause

3:33 Masterworks Chorale rehearses for weekend concerts

0:45 Orthodontist makes braces fun

1:55 Jaye tries zombie hunting at paintball park

1:15 Smiley Wiley needs a good home

0:32 Washington University student groups unite for 'civil, respectful' dialogue

0:52 Thomas Hildebrand of Alton talks about the presidential debate

1:56 Washington University grad student Haley Dolosic talks about working on the debate

1:02 Setting up for the presidential debate at Washington University

0:36 Washington University debate hall set up