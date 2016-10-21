Mascoutah Avenue crash

One driver suffered minor injuries in a crash Friday morning on Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville.
Great snack debate

Students at Marissa Elementary held a debate for the favorite snack of the Comets. Next week, the students will vote. What will win? Ice cream, chips or candy.

Paul Schimpf, candidate for the 58th Senate District

Paul Schimpf, of Waterloo, who is the Republican running for the Illinois Senate 58th District, talks about why people should vote for him. He is running against Democrat Sheila Simon, of Carbondale. They are vying to replace State Sen. David Leuchtefeld, R-Okawville, who is retiring.

Orthodontist makes braces fun

A teenage patient of Dr. Randall Markarian, who has offices in Swansea and O'Fallon, explains how visits to get her braces adjusted aren't so bad because the office keeps it fun. Visits include sightings of a "woodchuck thing," which is a groundhog.

