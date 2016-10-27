Latest News

Live here at 7 p.m.: 12th Congressional District debate

Tickets are gone, but you can still watch the 12th Congressional District debate live right here starting at 7 p.m. today.

The debate between incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, Democratic candidate C.J. Baricevic and Green Party candidate Paula Bradshaw will be streamed live here, plus available after the debate for replay. It can also be seen live on WSIU, which is Charter Cable Channel 8.

The debate will be held in the Auditorium at Lindenwood University-Belleville. It is sponsored by the Belleville News-Democrat and The Southern Illinoisan news organizations as well as WSIU, the broadcast station of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

