Scenes from the third-annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade

Watch as these pets from all over Belleville proudly march down Main Street sporting their adorable Halloween costumes.
jhodges@bnd.com

BND Magazine

Great snack debate

Students at Marissa Elementary held a debate for the favorite snack of the Comets. Next week, the students will vote. What will win? Ice cream, chips or candy.

Editor's Choice Videos