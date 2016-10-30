Scenes from the third-annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade

Almost every room has a spooky theme.
BND reporter Jaye Hodges tries a monster makeover.
Sophia, a 7-year-old beagle mix, is available for adoption through Belleville Area Humane Society
Food blogger Rose Buchmiller shares her recipe and baking tips for Halloween-themed cookies
One driver suffered minor injuries in a crash Friday morning on Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville.
Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, talks about her plans if she is elected to represent the 112th House District.
Dwight Kay, R-Glen Carbon, talks about his plans if he is re-elected as the 112th House District representative.
Family-owned business serves tacos, enchiladas, burgers and more
Amanda Thoron rehabbed a downtown Edwardsville building. The new space houses a business, living space, studio and gallery.
Students at Marissa Elementary held a debate for the favorite snack of the Comets. Next week, the students will vote. What will win? Ice cream, chips or candy.