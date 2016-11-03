Cubs win 1st Series title since 1908, beat Indians in Game 7

1:17 Columbia makes quick work of Massac County at 3A Mascoutah Volleyball Sectional Pause

2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus

1:02 TOYS of the '50s, '60s and '70s

1:34 Independent-minded students not crazy for Trump or Clinton

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

0:46 High school culinary contest

0:45 Scenes from the third-annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

0:46 Congressional candidate Paula Bradshaw makes case for third-party vote