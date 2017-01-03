Latest News

January 3, 2017 9:13 AM

Greitens stands firm: No state funding for stadium project

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is standing firm on his decision to not support state funding for stadiums, including the proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2hNzslQ ) reports that Greitens, speaking Monday, said he has "completely ruled out" state funding for stadiums, making it unlikely that a request for $40 million in tax credits for the soccer stadium project will be granted.

The investor group SC STL is seeking up to $80 million in city funding, in addition to state tax credits, in hopes of building a stadium that will attract a Major League Soccer expansion team. A spokesman for SC STL did not immediately respond to an interview request.

