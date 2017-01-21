Chiro-Med Winter Luau 5K Run

Fire at St. Elizabeth's Church in East St. Louis.
Mayor Mark Eckert discusses renovations at Belleville City Hall.
The Washington Park Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on North 62nd Street early Thursday morning. The fire heavily damaged the home, but no one was hurt.
Juan Ramirez opened his restaurant about two months ago and offers authentic Mexican cuisine. He talks about his grandmother's mole sauce and how ranchero sauce is "kind of like ketchup".
The Let's Go Fishing show is being held this weekend in Collinsville.
New Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup talks about his new position on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
This week's BND student of the week is 23-year-old Neslisah Bayraktar, a senior industrial engineering major at SIUE in Edwardsville, IL. She is from Turkey and is part of the dual diploma program at SIUE and Istanbul Technical University.
O'Fallon junior Ronnie Anthony scored 17 points to lead the O'Fallon Panthers to a win over Cahokia at the 74th Centralia Holiday Basketball Tournament. The Panthers next face Chicago-Marist.
This week's BND pet of the week is Dozer, a 3-year old beagle mix that is available for adoption at the Belleville Area Humane Society
Belleville, Illinois, shop Turned Treasures offers classes in woodturning techniques using lathes. Classes are offered for beginners to intermediate to longtime woodworkers.