Belleville sixth-grader bowls a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl

Peyton Mercer, a sixth-grader at Harmony Intermediate School in Belleville, Illinois, bowled a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl on Jan. 21. At 11 years old, he ranks among the youngest bowlers ever to bowl a perfect 300 game, according the United States Bowling Congress records. An inquiry has been filed with the USBC to confirm his place on the list.