79-year-old Belleville woman gets stolen car back, but it needs work

Camp Jackson Fire Department responded to a blaze in a concession stand near the former Fort Bowman Academy Charter School, which closed in 2009. Firefighters from Prairie Du Pont, Cahokia and Alorton responded as well. The concession stand, no longer in use, is a cinderblock building and is not located near any other structures.
Peyton Mercer, a sixth-grader at Harmony Intermediate School in Belleville, Illinois, bowled a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl on Jan. 21. At 11 years old, he ranks among the youngest bowlers ever to bowl a perfect 300 game, according the United States Bowling Congress records. An inquiry has been filed with the USBC to confirm his place on the list.