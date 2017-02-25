Doctor gets big lift in East St. Louis after car breaks down on way to surgery

Felix De Santiago, owner of La Jerezana, a Mexican store in Belleville, didn’t close his doors to customers on Thursday, but said he stood in solidarity with immigrants across the country who participated in the protest.
Firefighters in O'Fallon were called to a report of smoke inside the high school's freshman campus on Milburn School Road just before 10 a.m. Officials did not say what caused the fire but said it was reported in one of the school bathrooms.
Peyton Mercer, a sixth-grader at Harmony Intermediate School in Belleville, Illinois, bowled a perfect 300 game at Bel-Air Bowl on Jan. 21. At 11 years old, he ranks among the youngest bowlers ever to bowl a perfect 300 game, according the United States Bowling Congress records. An inquiry has been filed with the USBC to confirm his place on the list.