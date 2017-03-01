Dressed for her wedding, Lucy finds new home

Belleville Parks and Recreation workers Seth Maul, Rich Geissler and Jon Laing position the 700 pound "Looking for Schroeder" sculpture by artist Bill Hosko. The Peanuts Gang’s Lucy, wearing a wedding dress, is now at her new home, the West End branch of the Belleville Public library at 3414 W. Main St. Bob Heil and Sarah Heil donated the sculpture to Art On The Square's Sculpture in the City program. The couple won the sculpture during a fundraiser to benefit students through the Charles Schulz art institute.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Sarah Heil poses with "Looking for Schroeder" a sculpture by artist Bill Hosko. The Peanuts Gang's Lucy, wearing a wedding dress, is at her new home outside the West End branch of the Belleville Public library at 3414 W. Main St. Bob Heil and Sarah Heil donated the sculpture to Art On The Square's Sculpture in the City program. The couple won the sculpture during a fundraiser to benefit students through the Charles Schulz art institute.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com