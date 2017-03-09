Fans give Okawville Rockets a send-off as they head to state hoops tourney

The fossilized remains of new horse-sized dinosaur "Timurlengia euotica" reveal how the Tyrannosaurus rex and its close relatives became top predators, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The finding in Uzbekistan revealed a tyrannosaur with many of the T. rex's characteristics – but not its size. The new tyrannosaur has basically the same brain as T. rex but it's smaller in body, indicating that tyrannosaurs grew smarter before they got bigger. Here is a look of the cast of the T. rex featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s exhibition “Last American Dinosaurs.”