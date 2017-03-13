Take extra time getting to work today. Roads are slick.

Drivers should give themselves a little extra time on their commute Monday after a dusting of snow turned slushy, leaving roads wet and slick, though temperatures were expected to rise later Monday and through the week.
Expect your trip to take longer than usual if you have to drive in areas impacted by the winter storm. Roads are slick this morning. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/IwHh8TiBkH— IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) March 13, 2017
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
Today ... Snow and freezing rain before 11a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1p.m. High near 42. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight ... A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night ... A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Friday ... Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night ... A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
